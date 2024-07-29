Karnataka: Guarantee panel chiefs to get Rs 40k a month

BENGALURU: The State Government has fixed the salary and honorarium for the presidents of the guarantees’ implementation committees at the taluk and district levels.

Heads of the district committees will get Rs 40,000 monthly honorarium and taluk committee heads will get Rs 25,000 each month. The committee members will get the sitting fees for attending the meetings.

In Bengaluru, the head of the committee that supervises the implementation of the schemes in the Brugat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits will get Rs 40,000 per month.

The move to constitute the guarantee implementation committees is also seen as an effort to involve Congress workers in implementing the government’s flagship guarantee schemes.