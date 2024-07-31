Congress top brass pulls up CM, DCM over ‘scams’ in Karnataka

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge held meetings with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar along with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party leaders KC Venugopal and Surjewala at his residence in New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are expected to meet the party leaders and some Union ministers on Wednesday.

The CM told reporters that various issues were discussed and they informed the party high command about the “revenge” politics by BJP and JDS in Karnataka. “I told them that they are targeting me personally over the alleged MUDA and ST corporation scams.” He expressed confidence that the high command will stand by him.

Siddaramaiah said he and Shivakumar told the party leaders about the “injustice” done to Karnataka in the Union budget.

Meanwhile, Kharge posted on social media that he and other leaders met the CM and DCM and discussed steps to strengthen the policies of the Congress government in Karnataka to ensure social justice, empowerment of the poor and the downtrodden and comprehensive development of the state.