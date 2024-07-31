Couple in Karnataka donate vital organs of brain dead daughter who wanted to be heart surgeon

TUMAKURU: In a noble gesture, a couple from Tiptur donated the vital organs of their thirteen-year-old daughter Chandana V who was declared brain dead after she did not respond to treatment following a road accident.

Surgeons at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Hassan, under the supervision of the director Dr B Rajanna, harvested her heart, two kidneys, a pair of corneas and liver on Monday morning. Through a green corridor, the heart was shifted to a facility in Mysuru to be transplanted.

Back in her home town, Chandana, daughter of Vasanth Kumar and Divya of Halepalya area, was given a tearful farewell with people from different walks of life including bureaucrats led by Assistant Commissioner Saptarshi, tahsildar Pavan Kumar and DySP Vinayaka Shetigar taking part in the funeral procession on Monday. The doctors Dr Sridhar and Dr Vivechana among others also participated, recognising the exemplary and rare gesture of the girl's parents to donate her organs which could help patients in need.

"Ours was a joint family and one of our cousins had died of renal failure some years ago. We knew the hardship in getting organs and the whole family took a decision to donate our daughter Chandana's organs," Vasanth told TNIE. One of his uncles H K Devarajaiah managed to convince the family members, he added.