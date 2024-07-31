Siddaramaiah promises all relief assistance to Kerala, deputes two IAS officers

The CM is closely monitoring the situation and directed all officials concerned to provide the necessary assistance to support the rescue and relief efforts in Wayanad. Two IAS officers from Karnataka — PC Jaffer and Dileesh Sasi — have been deputed to coordinate with the Kerala authorities about the rescue and relief operations.

The CM stated that the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in Bengaluru for flood relief was facilitated to move to Wayanad. The Karnataka government also facilitated the Army’s Madras Engineer Group (MEG) logistical movement from Bengaluru to Wayanad through a green corridor through Bandipur.

The deputy commissioners of the border districts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagara are supporting the efforts by ensuring the swift movement of rescue teams and resources to Wayanad. The government has issued special instructions to Bandipur checkpost to allow the free passage of personnel and material crucial for the rescue efforts.

Karnataka is in constant touch with the Relief Commissioner of Kerala and the Member Secretary Kerala Disaster Management Authority, extending all possible assistance to facilitate the movement of personnel and materials for the ongoing rescue operations, stated a release. In view of the heavy rains resulting in floods and landslides in many places in the state, the CM has directed Deputy Commissioners to take appropriate precautionary measures and provide relief to people.

District in-charge ministers and Deputy Commissioners were also directed to take measures in view of landslides in coastal and Malnad regions. They have been directed to ensure that the district control rooms operate 24X7.