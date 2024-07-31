Vigorous monsoon triggers flooding, landslides in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Incessant rain lashing Dakshina Kannada triggered landslides and floods, throwing normal life out of gear at several places in the coastal district on Tuesday. The water level in the Netravati river rose above the danger level, inundating NH-75 near Uppinangady, and also several low-lying areas in Panemangaluru and Bantwal.

Vehicular movement between the coastal region and hinterlands was disrupted owing to landslides on Shiradi Ghat (NH-75) and near Mani (NH-275) that leads to Madikeri and Mysuru districts.

Landslips and flooding of roads in Puttur, Sullia and several other places also affected traffic. As a precautionary measure, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) issued an advisory asking people to stay away from sloping areas in view of the possibility of more landslips.

The Dakshina Kannada administration is closely monitoring the situation, which is expected to remain grim for the next two days in view of the IMD predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the region.

With heavy inflow into the AMR barrage and Thumbe dam, the outflow has been maximised. Arecanut and other plantations located close to water bodies were inundated in Puttur, Kadaba and other places.

In 24 hours ending 8.30am Tuesday, Dakshina Kannada received 111.4mm rainfall. Heavy rain coupled with strong winds uprooted scores of trees and electricity poles besides damaging 10 houses.Three relief camps were opened at Kavoor and Subrahmanya, where more than three dozen affected people have been put up.