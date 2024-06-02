Justice Kameswar Rao takes oath as Karnataka High Court judge

BENGALURU: Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao took oath as judge of the Karnataka High Court on Saturday. Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot administered the oath to Justice Rao in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. Justice Rao was transferred from the Delhi HC to Karnataka on May 29.

Chief Justice N V Anjaria, judges and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Born on August 7, 1965, Rao enrolled as an advocate in March 1991 with the Bar Council of Delhi and practised in the Supreme Court of India, Delhi High Court and Central Administrative Tribunal (Principal Bench), New Delhi.

Justice Rao also appeared in other high courts including Madras HC and Port Blair as well as the Circuit Bench of Calcutta HC. He was designated senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in January 2010. Justice Rao was elevated as Additional Judge of the Delhi HC on April 17, 2013, and as permanent Judge on March 18, 2015.