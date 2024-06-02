LS polls: Three counting centres in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : District Election Officer and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed officials to take appropriate measures to prevent any untoward incidents near the counting centres, where the votes of the Lok Sabha elections will be counted on June 4.

Addressing the media after holding a meeting with officials on Saturday, Girinath said, “On June 4, counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will be held. We have instructed the officials to make all kinds of preparations on the counting day to prevent any untoward incidents.”

There will be three counting centres in the city, Girinath said, adding that officials will set up CCTV cameras and videograph the counting centres as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. He suggested that the counting of postal ballots should be carried out properly.

The three counting centres of the three Lok Sabha constituencies are: Bangalore Central- Mount Carmel College, Palace Road, Vasantnagar; Bangalore North- St Joseph’s College, Vittal Mallya Road and Bangalore South- SSMRV College, 9th Block, Jayanagar.

He further directed the officials to make necessary arrangements of drinking water, and toilet facilities and also set up media centres. Girinath said that vote-counting staff have been assigned and trained and the police personnel have also been deployed for security.

Girinath also said that the polling for the Bengaluru Graduate Constituency elections will be held on June 3 and the officials have been instructed to make all kinds of preparations in this regard.