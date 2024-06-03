Kharge loyalists, CM’s son Yathindra in Congress nominee list

“Kharge strengthened the base for his son and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge in the Kalyana Karnataka region,” remarked an aspirant, who missed the chance. Former MLC Ivan D’Souza managed to get nominated under the minorities quota, while former chairperson of Karnataka Minorities Commission, Bilkis Bano, who hails from Shivamogga, has been selected under the women’s quota.

The Grand Old Party has also announced the name of former State Youth Congress president Basanagouda Badarl i , a Veerashaiva Lingayat, as its candidate for the bypoll to be held for the seat that fell vacant, following the resignation of former CM Jagadish Shettar.

Meanwhile, the selection of nominees came as a blow to many aspirants, especially former Koppal BJP MP Sanganna Karadi, former MLCs KP Nanjundi, and Tejaswini Gowda, who had quit the saffron party and joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Seventy four-year-old Karadi had expected Shettar’s seat. Besides, party loyalists VS Sudarshan, BL Shankar, VS Ugrappa, All India Youth Congress president BV Srinivas, Dr CS Dwarakanath, KPCC chief spokesperson AN Nataraj Gowda, Aishwarya Mahadev, Kavitha Reddy, Kamalakshi Rajanna, MC Venugopal, SA Hussain, Dr BC Muddugangadhar, Basavaraju, and KPCC Women’s Wing president Dr Pushpa Amarnath, among others, were also left disappointed.

There were about 300 aspirants, of whom Shivakumar shortlisted 60, to present before the high command, which took the final call after consulting senior leader Rahul Gandhi. The party can win seven out of 11 seats that go to the polls on June 13, and the last day for filing nominations is Monday.

Govindaraju's third stunt

CM Siddaramaiah’s political secretary K Govindaraju’s entry into the Upper House for a third consecutive term has raised many eyebrows. A few had predicted that he may miss the bus this time.

But his loyalty to the party and contributions to the sports arena seem to have paid off, convincing the high command regarding his candidature, sources said.

He is the only Vokkaliga among the seven nominees. It is, however, to be seen if he will be inducted in the Siddaramaiah cabinet in the event of any reshuffle after the Lok Sabha polls, they added.