JDS picks ‘humble’ worker Javarayi Gowda for MLC

BENGALURU: JDS has ultimately picked its ardent loyalist and ‘humble man’ TN Javarayi Gowda as its nominee for the June 13 Council polls from the Assembly. He filed his nomination papers accompanied by former chief minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy on Monday.

The veteran leader had lost from the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency in 2013, 2018 and 2023 against BJP MLA ST Somashekar, who had turned a rebel saffron candidate, and had veered towards Congress of late. Javarayi Gowda’s selection is an attempt to send a clear message that it will not let down its loyal leader and the Vokkaliga community, sources said.

With 19 MLAs, JDS can win one seat and Gowda’s victory is certain as he will additionally get surplus votes from BJP MLAs. Incumbent MLC BM Farooq accepted Javarayi Gowda’s candidature after former PM HD Deve Gowda convinced of the necessity to field the party loyalist, sources said.

Another aspirant Kupendra Reddy too was convinced, they added. “Both Farooq and Reddy voluntarily offered not to be the nominees as Javarayi Gowda deserved to be the MLC and at a time when the party is in a bad shape,” Kumaraswamy said.

BJP nominees file papers

Senior BJP leader CT Ravi, party state general secretary N Ravikumar and Maruthirao G Muley filed their nominations as BJP candidates. BJP with 66 MLAs can win three seats.

CM accompanies Yathindra

Congress nominees, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra, political secretary K Govindaraju, Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju, KPCC working president Vasanth Kumar, party’s chief whip in the Council Ivan D’Souza, party Kalaburagi district president Jagdev Guttedar and former chairperson of Karnataka Minorities Commission Bilkis Bano filed their nomination papers. Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar accompanied their nominees. Eleven seats will go to the polls on June 13 and Congress can win seven, BJP three and JDS one.