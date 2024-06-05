Congress' Priyanka Jarkiholi now one of the youngest MPs in Parliament

BELAGAVI: Priyanka Jarkiholi of the Congress registered an emphatic win against sitting MP Annasaheb Jolle of the BJP from Chikkodi parliamentary seat, and is set to become one of the youngest MPs in the country at the age of 27.

The youngster credits her father PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a political heavyweight in the state, for her landslide victory. Priyanka said her father played a pivotal role in thrusting her into politics.

“My father is my role model and I learnt the art of politics from him. When others in my family were reluctant to let me enter politics, it was my father who supported me and made me contest the election,” she told The New Indian Express.

From early on, Priyanka was keen to enter politics and serve people in a better way. She reached out to most people in her constituency over the past few months and assured them that she will work for their welfare if she was elected.

“Considering the developmental works and the social service done by her father over the past three decades in the state, the people decided to elect me from Chikkodi. I will continue to work under my father’s guidance and strive to develop Chikkodi parliamentary constituency as an MP,” she said.

Born on April 16, 1997, Priyanka holds an MBA and is director of several companies in the state, including Satish Sugars Limited, Belgaum Sugars Private Limited and Nature Nest Horticulture among.