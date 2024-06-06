ISRO gears up for TRISHNA mission

BENGALURU: On World Environment Day, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared more details on the Thermal Infra-Red Imaging Satellite for High-resolution Natural Resource Assessment (TRISHNA) mission, a joint endeavour with the French national space agency, National Centre for Space Studies (CNES).

The satellite will aid in a comprehensive assessment of urban heat islands and also address critical water and food security challenges, focusing on the impacts of human-induced climate change and efficient water resource management through evapotranspiration monitoring. The TRISHNA satellite will be on similar lines as the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite (NISAR) which will also help monitor deformations on Earth and help monitor climate change.

TRISHNA is expected to go live in 2025, but no date has been announced. The satellite will track the water stress and water use and high-resolution observation of water quality and dynamics in coastal and inland waters.

“The TRISHNA mission will also help in a comprehensive assessment of urban heat islands and provide valuable data on aerosol optical depth, atmospheric water vapour, and cloud cover,” said ISRO in a statement.

The mission will help urban planners who will benefit from detailed urban heat island maps and heat alerts, while water quality monitoring will aid in detecting pollution in coastal and inland water bodies. It will also help in identifying submarine groundwater discharge at the coastal fringes.

The satellite will operate in a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 761 km, with a local time of 12.30 pm at the equator. This orbit will provide a spatial resolution of 57 metres for land and coastal areas and 1 km for oceanic and polar regions. The mission is designed for a five-year operational life. The mission aim to understand Earth’s natural processes and support global efforts in climate change mitigation through optimised resource management.