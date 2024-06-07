Karnataka MLC polls: Jolt for Congress as NDA wins South & SW Teachers’ seats

MYSURU/BENGALURU: After failing to win double-digit seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Congress in Karnataka suffered another setback in the Legislative Council polls from Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies on Thursday. Congress candidates lost in the South Teachers’ constituency and South-West Teachers’ constituency to BJP-JDS alliance candidates. The alliance candidates, K Vivekananda and SL Bhoje Gowda, won the election in the first round of preferential votes.

In the South Teachers’ constituency, of the 18,979 votes polled, Vivekananda secured 10,823 votes against Congress’ Marithibbegowda, who got 6,201 votes. Vivekananda, a realtor, and novice to politics, defeated four-time MLC Marithibbegowda. Marithibbegowda had quit JDS and had recently joined the Congress with the hope of winning the election for the fifth time consecutively.

In the South-West Teachers’ Constituency, JDS-BJP alliance candidate SL Bhoje Gowda secured 9,829 votes while Congress candidate Dr KK Manjunath Kumar got 4,562 votes. Of the 23,402 votes, 19,479 votes had been polled.

“The BJP-JDS alliance has brought more power. The workers of both parties worked unitedly for the victory. I had won the previous election as JDS candidate, this time as alliance candidate,” said Bhoje Gowda.