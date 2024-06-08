Karnataka govt bans screening of 'Hamare Barah' for 2 weeks

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has prohibited the release of the controversial movie ‘Hamare Baarah’ for two weeks. The order issued by the government says it is prohibited to exhibit the movie and its trailer in cinema theatres, on social media or television channels.

The decision was taken to prevent communal tension, as screening of the film could cause hatred between two religious communities.

The movie could also hurt the sentiments of people, especially women, the order said. As per the Karnataka Cinema (Regulation) Act, screening of the trailer and film is prohibited for the next two weeks or till the next order. BJP members slammed the State government for prohibiting screening of the film.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the ban on this movie is yet another brazen attempt to muzzle freedom of speech and expression in the state. “Who is CM Siddaramaiah and Congress trying to please with this ban?

There is no threat to law and order in Karnataka because of this movie, which is being screened across the country. Instead of protecting civil liberties and freedom of expression, the CM has yet again chosen to stand with radical elements,” he said.