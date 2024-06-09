10,000 applicants from Karnataka for PM’s solar scheme

BENGALURU : Karnataka government has been promoting installation of solar power, especially solar roof top generation in commercial and residential, government and private spaces. Now, even the central government has been popularising solar enery with the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The Prime Minister’s Solar Home Scheme, which was launched in February this year, has received over 10,000 applications in Karnataka. As per data from the energy department, there are 22,000 solar panels installed under various schemes in the state, generating around 570 MW power. Of the 22,000 panels installed in the state, 9,377 are in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) limits, generating 301.7 MW power.

Speaking at the national workshop to popularise the scheme, organised by Karnataka energy department in Bengaluru on Saturday, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale said that the model is in place and the application process has also been digitised.

No incentive is being given to property owners installing roof top solar panels, but government agencies under this scheme are being encouraged in large to do so. Various stake holders and vendors present at the workshop pointed that there were technical issues related to smooth communication with the Escoms, on the MNRE website, and have been raising concerns for the last three months.

Reacting to this, Jagdale said that three months have been lost because of this, and it will be rectified. Nodal officers have been appointed and the government will closely work with the vendors. The central government launched the scheme in February 2024, for the solar rooftop segment with an outlay of Rs 750 billion until 2025- 26. The scheme aims to provide free electricity upto 300 units per month, to 10 million Indian households. Till date, 10 million people have registered for the scheme from across the country, of which 10,000 are from Karnataka.