Karnataka

60 specially-abled athletes participate in a Wheelchair Cricket Tournament

The tournament will witness the men’s test match on June 8th and 9, and the women’s T20 match, at the SSRVM grounds in the city.
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Wheelchair Cricket Tournament was organized by Parishrama Divyang Sports Academy, at The Art of Living International Center on Friday.

A total of 60 specially-abled athletes, including 35 male and 25 female athletes participated in the event inaugurated by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Chairman of athletics and Paralympic Committee of India Sathyanarayana, along with winners of the Paralympic games.

Ravi Shankar said, “Today, when our youth is undergoing tremendous mental stress, you (the specially-abled athletes) you are giving hope, telling them to honour life and be sportive. Playing sports needs enthusiasm, inspiration, and meditation.

