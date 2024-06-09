Kanakapura voters shift sides to send Dr Manjunath to Lok Sabha

BENGALURU : Just a year ago, KPCC President DK Shivakumar got 1.4 lakh votes in Kanakapura assembly constituency, accounting for over 75% of the total voters, while his challenger from the BJP R Ashoka got less than 20,000 votes. But Congress candidate and Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh got fewer votes from their home turf Kanakapura in Lok Sabha elections.

According to data available with TNSE, BJP’s Dr Manjunath got 83,303 votes, while Suresh got 1.08 lakh votes in Kanakapura assembly segment, which is one among eight assembly segments of Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. This is the only segment where Congress got a decent lead over the BJP. In Ramanagara, Suresh got 145 more votes than Manjunath. Ramanagara assembly constituency was earlier represented by Anitha Kumaraswamy of the JDS. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, who contested from here in 2023, lost to the Congress candidate by around 10,000 votes. This time, the margin was reduced to three digits.