Karnataka CM advises Sagar Khandre how to be a good lawmaker

KALABURAGI : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advised Sagar Khandre (26), the youngest MP from Karnataka elected from the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency, on how to be a good legislator.
Minister for Forest and Ecology Eshwar Khandre, who is also Bidar district in-charge minister and Sagar’s father, told TNSE that he took his son Sagar to the chief minister to seek the latter’s blessings. Siddaramaiah advised Sagar to be a good listener in the Lok Sabha. “Listen to everybody during sessions to learn, go to the library in Parliament and read good debates conducted by stalwarts in Parliament and be loyal to the country, state and party was Siddaramaiah’s advice to Sagar,” Eshwar Khandre said.
Minister Rahim Khan, former minister Rajashekhar Patil and former mayor of Kalaburagi Sharanakumar Modi were present.
Sagar also met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is KPCC president too, and sought his blessings. Senior leader of the party Rahul Gandhi, who was in Bengaluru on Friday, also greeted Sagar.
The MP, a law graduate and secretary of Shantivardhak Education Society of Bhalki, hails from a family of politicians. Apart from his father being a minister in the present cabinet, his grandfather Bhimanna Khandre too was a former minister. Sagar defeated former Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers Bhagavant Khuba by a margin of 1,28,875 votes. Khuba had defeated Eshwar Khandre in the 2019 LS election and former CM late Dharam Singh in the 2013 general polls.
Gulbarga MP Radhakrishna Dodmani, who is a first-time MP, met Siddaramaiah on Saturday. Kalaburagi District Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also brother-in-law of Radhakrishna, accompanied him.