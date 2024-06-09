Karnataka CM advises Sagar Khandre how to be a good lawmaker

KALABURAGI : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advised Sagar Khandre (26), the youngest MP from Karnataka elected from the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency, on how to be a good legislator.

Minister for Forest and Ecology Eshwar Khandre, who is also Bidar district in-charge minister and Sagar’s father, told TNSE that he took his son Sagar to the chief minister to seek the latter’s blessings. Siddaramaiah advised Sagar to be a good listener in the Lok Sabha. “Listen to everybody during sessions to learn, go to the library in Parliament and read good debates conducted by stalwarts in Parliament and be loyal to the country, state and party was Siddaramaiah’s advice to Sagar,” Eshwar Khandre said.

Minister Rahim Khan, former minister Rajashekhar Patil and former mayor of Kalaburagi Sharanakumar Modi were present.

Sagar also met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is KPCC president too, and sought his blessings. Senior leader of the party Rahul Gandhi, who was in Bengaluru on Friday, also greeted Sagar.