Kolar MP confident of HD Kumaraswamy making it to Modi's 3.0 Cabinet

KOLAR : Newly elected Kolar MP, M Mallesh Babu, has expressed confidence in state JDS president and former chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy, being inducted into the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet at the Centre. Mallesh Babu, a JDS leader, was the NDA candidate from Kolar. He defeated Congress’ KV Gowtham by 71,388 votes.

Speaking to TNSE, Mallesh said that Kumaraswamy, with his vast experience as a two-time Karnataka CM, is a politician who is interested in solving the problems faced by people.

“If he is accommodated in the Union Cabinet, it will help the entire country,” Mallesh said, adding that as CM, Kumaraswamy strived for the welfare of SCs and STs, farmers, and those belonging to the economically weaker section of society. Kumaraswamy will continue to work for the welfare of all as a Cabinet minister, Mallesh added.

On his priority for Kolar, Mallesh said that as an MP, he would give importance to solving the drinking water crisis and creating jobs. “I will take all legislators in my constituency into confidence and work for the development of Kolar. There is no question of indulging in politics with respect to development,” he added.