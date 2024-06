BENGALURU : A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend, chopping his body into pieces and throwing them into stormwater drains in the city.

The victim has been identified as KV Srinath, a resident of Anjanadri Layout at Thanisandra in Sampigehalli police limits. Madhav Rao, the accused, hails from Vijinapura in Ramamurthy Nagar police limits.

Srinath, 34, an employee of a chit fund firm at Basaveshwaranagar, who went to office on May 28, did not return home. His wife filed a missing complaint with Sampigehalli police the next day.

The police, who tracked the movements of the victim on the CCTV, saw him entering the house of the accused in Ramamurthy Nagar. There was no footage of him coming out of the house. Suspecting something amiss, the police entered the house and saw bloodstains inside. The accused switched off his phone and went missing after committing the crime.

The police, who intensified their investigation, arrested the accused in Andhra Pradesh a few days ago. During interrogation, he confessed that he killed his friend, chopped the body into pieces with a machete and threw them into stormwater drains in nearby localities.