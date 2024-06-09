Mandatory for medical facilities to display KPME registration number

BENGALURU : To eliminate fraudulent and fake medical practitioners, the Karnataka Health Department has issued a circular requiring private medical establishments to display their Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) registration number, the name of the establishment, and the name of the owner prominently. Additionally, the signage must be colour-coded — blue for Allopathy practitioners and green for Ayurvedic practitioners.

According to the circular issued by the department on June 6, private medical establishments failing to adhere to the instructions will face strict action under section 19(5) of the KPME Amendment Act 2017. The circular was issued after noticing that certain private medical establishments do not prominently display their KPME certificate or the system of medicine they practise.