Mandatory for medical facilities to display KPME registration number

BENGALURU : To eliminate fraudulent and fake medical practitioners, the Karnataka Health Department has issued a circular requiring private medical establishments to display their Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) registration number, the name of the establishment, and the name of the owner prominently. Additionally, the signage must be colour-coded — blue for Allopathy practitioners and green for Ayurvedic practitioners.
According to the circular issued by the department on June 6, private medical establishments failing to adhere to the instructions will face strict action under section 19(5) of the KPME Amendment Act 2017. The circular was issued after noticing that certain private medical establishments do not prominently display their KPME certificate or the system of medicine they practise.
Additionally, unauthorised establishments have been observed engaging in non-recognised systems of medicine, including traditional methods, home remedies, cupping therapy, electromagnetic therapy, body massage, hypnotherapy, and sound therapy. “These treatments are not classified as medical treatments under the KPME Act,” the circular highlighted.
As a response, all District Health and Family Welfare Officers (DH&FWO) are directed to instruct all private medical establishments to install a board in front of their premises. “The circular mentioned that the board must adhere to the minimum dimensions, required information, and specified background colour outlined in the annexure.”