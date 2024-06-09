Notice to Prajwal Revanna’s friend for financially helping him

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths investigating the alleged sex scandal involving former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna are said to have issued notice to one of his female friends. According to sources, she is alleged to have financially helped Prajwal during his stay in Germany. It came to light as the SIT had kept an eye on Prajwal’s bank transactions. She is also alleged to have been updating the former lawmaker about the progress of the case.

Meanwhile, Prajwal was taken to Hassan for a spot mazhar. Even the SPP in the case while seeking Prajwal’s police custody on Thursday had told the court that the monetary transaction during his stay abroad had to be investigated. The SIT officials were unable to get any leads from Prajwal’s bank accounts during his 34-day abroad stint as he had reportedly stopped using it.