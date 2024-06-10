Curtain falls on movie days: Bengaluru’s iconic Cauvery theatre to make way for commercial complex

Kodagu

Theatres are hard to find in Kodagu district and the district headquarters of Madikeri does not have a single theatre. It was known to have two single-screen theatres -- Basappa which was established in 1972, and Cauvery which initially functioned from a tent, also established in 1972. However, both theatres have now shut down and the facades stand demolished. While Basappa shut its doors due to losses nearly two decades ago, Cauvery shut its doors in 2020 during the lockdown. Currently, the district has only four theatres and this includes a modern Cineplex in Kushalnagar.

“People now watch movies on OTT. However, a theatre in the district headquarters is a must and steps need to be taken to establish one,” shared Anil HT, a resident of Madikeri who is a movie buff. There is no entertainment opportunity for residents or tourists in the city, he added.

He said that functioning of theatres in a district affected by wildlife conflict is a tough task. “During the day, residents go to work. And in interior parts of Kodagu, people cannot go out post 6pm due to wildlife movement. People cannot attend the second show at theatres, and the existing single-screen theatres in the district are struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada

The district had more than 30 single-screen theatres but most of them have been shut down with the arrival of multiplexes. Theatre owners say that people do not watch movies in single-screen theatres due to a lack of quality content and people opt for OTT. As many as 30 single-screen theatres have been shut down due to various reasons. “There were 10 single-screen theatres within a 6-km radius in Mangaluru, of which Amrit at Pandeshwar, Platinum at Falnir, New Chitra and Srinivas at Carstreet, Central at State Bank, and Jyothi at Ambedkar Circle have disappeared already,” said a film producer.

Santhosh, of 46-year-old Santhosh single-screen theatre which shut down recently in Sullia, said, “Earlier, there were no mobile phones or televisions in homes. Families used to go to theatres to watch films. Now they are all watching movies on OTT platforms. Also, star actors are releasing one or two movies in 3 to 4 years. Films of new actors do not run for long in theatres,” he said.

Now, Sullia, Bantwal and Puttur do not have single-screen theatres. “We have Suchitra, Prabhath, Ramakanti, Roopavani single-screen theatres in Mangaluru, Bharat in Belthangady and Amarashri in Moodbidri,” a film producer said.

Davanagere/C’durga

Scarcity or non-release of movies by top stars and the increasing number of OTT applications, are said to be the reasons for the diminishing number of theatres in the twin districts, says Ravishankar Babu, who owns a theatre in Harihar.

He said there was no big movie from Yash after KGF-2, Darshan’s Kaatera was the last big movie, and the demise of Puneet Rajkumar also led to few big movies and the slow death of theatres. Further, he said there are no viewers for movies of new actors and also non-commercial movies. The cost of maintaining theatres is abnormally high, because of which they are turning into commercial complexes.

In Davanagere, out of 13 theatres, only three are functional. In Chitradurga, out of six theatres, only three are working, while in Harihar, only one single-screen theatre is operational.

Hassan

Eight single-screen theatres of 20 have been closed so far. Decades-old Mallikarjuna and Banu theatres on BM Road, and Imperial on Hassan-Holenarasipur Road in Hassan are closed. Currently, SBG on Harshamahal Road, Pruthvi and Guru on BM Road, Sahyadri on Salagame Road and Picture Palace on City Bus Stand Road are running and trying to attract people by also screening English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. The five-decade old Imperial theatre was demolished due to its pathetic condition a decade ago, Mallikarjuna was turned into a commercial complex and Banu theatre was abandoned due to litigation.

Three theatres have been functioning in Channarayapatna, Arasikere and Sakleshpur taluk centres, and one each is closed so far. Holenarasipur has two, Arkalgud and Belur towns have one each, and all are limping due to a lack of cinema lovers. On condition of anonymity, one theatre owner said he is not interested in renovating or providing better facilities due to poor revenue. Sources said many theatres screen for only 10 people, and cannot even bear the power bills, and operator and staff salaries. Chandranna, a former employee of a theatre, said owners have invested in real estate and commercial complexes.

Retaining single-screen theatres

Suggesting measures that single screens can take to prevent closure, well-known theatre operator N Kumar said, “If theatre owners reduce ticket rates along with cost of food in theatres, more people will be interested to come.”

There were times when two movies of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar used to run in different theatres at Kempe Gowda Road in Majestic. If producers and directors give a good films people will come, Kumar said and added that one good cinema will take care of 15,000 families dependent on theaters, Kumar said.

He also suggested that new movies should be allowed on OTT only after they complete 60 days in theatres.

(With inputs from Tushar A Majukar/ Belagavi, Divya Cutinho/ Mangaluru, Prajna G R/ Madikeri, B K Lakshmikantha/ Mysuru, Prakash Samaga/ Karwar, BR Udaya Kumar/ Hassan and G Subhash Chandra/ Chitradurga)