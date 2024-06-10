Karnataka sees demand for goats higher than sheep this Bakrid

Shopkeepers also mentioned that goat sales are high, as customers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu prefer goats and oxen over sheep. “Last year, we had several customers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala requesting for oxen. We made arrangements accordingly this year as well. However, this year the demand for oxen has also come down.”

Farmers and shepherds also mentioned that due to their limited availability, the price of goats weighing between 18-19 kg has risen sharply from Rs 12,000 last year to over Rs 20,000 this year. In contrast, sheep prices have remained relatively stable, ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000, similar to the last year’s price.

Zakhir, another seller mentioned that, there is a preference for sheep over goats in Bengaluru, therefore the city has limited goat sellers. He also mentioned that many people are pooling in money to buy a goat or sheep along with their neighbours and relatives to share the cost. This is affecting the sales and profits as well, he added.