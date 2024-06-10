Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd sales cross Rs 1,500 crore, highest in 40 years

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), manufacturer of iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, recorded its highest sales turnover in the last 40 years, exceeding Rs 1,500 crore as on March 2024. Compared to the last financial year, there was an increase of Rs 195 crore in sales this year, which was a 14.25 per cent growth.

What helped the company is the launch of 21 new products, including shower gels, Mysore Sandal Wave Deo soap, glycerin-based transparent bathing bar, and a super premium bath soap – Mysore Sandal Millennium Gold, priced at Rs 1,000 for 100 gm. The company, known for using pure sandalwood oil in its soaps, also tried to meet the demand and preferences of the youth and establish a foothold in North India.

KSDL officials told TNIE that a separate soap base is being prepared for glycerin-based products, and the company had procured machinery to meet its specific criteria, as new technology is required for production of these soaps.