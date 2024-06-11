A mini desert atop Gajendragad hillocks?

GADAG: A group of nature lovers, including two from Bengaluru, stumbled upon a small desert atop the hillocks in Gajendragad recently. The group has teamed up with geologists and researchers to conduct a study on this desert spread over 30 acres of land.

According to researchers, the sand there is similar to those found in deserts and can’t be used for building or construction purposes. It is not compact like river sand. It is loosely bound like desert sand. The researchers said that this could be the first mini desert of north Karnataka. The nature lovers went to the hillocks along with biodiversity researcher Manjunath Nayak from Ron and environmentalist Santosh to study the rocky structures there.

On their return, the two nature lovers showed the sand samples to some geology professors and geologists in Bengaluru. After studying the samples, the professors and geologists opined that the sand is similar to those found in deserts. However, it is thicker than the desert sand. They favoured a thorough research into it, according to Nayak.

Nayak said, “We went to the hillocks after visiting Kalakaleshwar, Nagendragad, Bhairapur and other places. We saw a mini desert at Talakad some time ago. But this one is different in many aspects.”

An official from the Mines and Geology Department said, “The department will conduct a study. We will soon visit the place along with geologists and other experts.”