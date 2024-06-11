HD Kumaraswamy proves again he is saviour for struggling JDS

But according to psephologists in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy’s role as party saviour dates back to 2004, when the state threw up a fractured mandate and then CM SM Krishna lost his chair. Gowda had managed to strike a deal with then AICC president Sonia Gandhi to form an alliance government with the Congress but on the condition that N Dharam Singh should be made chief minister. Krishna, also a Vokkaliga leader of Old Mysuru region with DK Shivakumar as his troubleshooter, was sent as Maharashtra governor.

Sensing a threat from the Congress, Kumaraswamy brought down the Dharam Singh government and allied with the BJP to form the government in 2006. But he did not transfer power to BJP, which was termed a betrayal and for which the JDS and Kumaraswamy had to pay a big price.

In 2013, when Congress got a thumping majority, the JDS had no role to play as alliance partner. But in 2018, Congress forced JDS into an alliance but the government was short-lived, and the government fell in 2019.

In the 2023 assembly polls, when the Congress won a landslide victory, the JDS faced an existential crisis with Congress leaders allegedly trying to poach party MLAs.

Kumaraswamy was quick to make amends and with Gowda’s blessings, again forged an alliance with the BJP as he felt Modi would become PM again.