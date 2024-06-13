Ashwathaama, Dasara jumbo, electrocuted

MYSURU: Dasara elephant Ashwathama died after he came in contact with a live wire fallen on a solar fence near Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

This comes when the death of Dasara elephant Arjuna is still fresh in memory. Housed at Bhimanakatte Elephant Camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Ashwathama ventured into the forest in search of food when he was electrocuted, according to sources in the Department of Forests. Captured in the forests of Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in 2017, Ashwathama was known for his calm and solemn demeanor.

He shot into fame after his participation in the Dasara festivities in 2021. His majestic stride behind howdah elephant Abhimanyu won appreciation from thousands of spectators.