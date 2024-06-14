Global Investors Meet from February 12-14 next year: Karnataka Cabinet

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday announced its decision to conduct Invest Karnataka 2025 - Global Investors Meet from February 12 to 14 next year, at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting, which was convened after a gap of three months.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Law Minister HK Patil said they need 10-12 months to organise the event, for which cabinet approval was taken. “A sum of Rs 75 crore was allocated, and now an additional Rs 15 crore has been approved. The cabinet also approved roping in The Boston Consulting Group (India) Private Limited as the knowledge partner, at a cost of Rs 21 crore. The company will assist the government in preparing the proposal and will provide required guidance.

Referring to tenders, Patil said the cabinet had given administrative approval for 147 varied tenders between November 2023 and March 2024. Of these, the concerned departments have called 94 tenders, 19 tenders are in the verification stage, and work order has been given for another 18 tenders. He also said seven of the tenders are in the completion stage. “Around 53 works remain, for which tender has been called. This has been taken seriously. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also directed authorities to complete the tender process and initiate work by next month,” Patil said.