Hoax hijack threat delays flights by hours

BENGALURU: Unlike the periodical hoax bomb threats received at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the IndiGo flight set to depart from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar on June 9, Sunday, received a hoax plane hijack threat. The threat was written on a note pasted in the lavatory of a Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight.

An official statement from the airline said, “A note mentioning the hijack of flight 6E 411 from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar, was found in the lavatory of Indigo flight 6E 676 from Bengaluru to Kolkata. The security measures were enhanced and secondary ladder check point was initiated.”

A reliable source said, “The note was found just as the Kolkata flight (with 172 passengers) was planning to depart. The note read - Flight No 6E 411 would be hijacked.” 6E 411 to Bhubaneswar was scheduled to depart the same night, by 9.30 pm.

The CISF was alerted immediately. “A meet of airport authorities and the police was held to assess the severity of the security threat. This was followed by a thorough check of both the flights before it was declared a hoax. The entire process took hours.”