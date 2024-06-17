BDA set to e-auction 149 corner sites

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority recently issued a public notification on e-auctioning of 149 corner as well as intermediary sites. The e-auction will commence on Tuesday and the last date to express interest in participation in the process is June 29.

Corner sites are the main revenue source for the BDA and are priced much higher than regular sites.

Live bidding will commence at 11 am on July 1 and will conclude at 5 pm on July 2. The bidding will be for 74 sites in many areas, including different blocks of Banashankari VIth stage, Anjanapura, Ullalu, Gowrinayakanahalli, Valegarahalli and Malalahalli.

Bidding for another 75 sites will also commence at 11 am on July 1 and conclude by 5 pm on July 4, covering a few areas, including HBR First Stage, HRBR 2nd Block and Banashankari VIth stage (7th Block). For location of sites and details, log on to https://kppp.karnataka.gov.in.