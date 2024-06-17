Bengaluru: Green Line extension to Madavara will start operations only by Sept-end

BENGALURU: With crucial infrastructure and testing work yet to be completed, commercial operations on the 3.7-km Green Line extension of Bengaluru Metro from Nagasandra to Madavara is likely only by the end of September, said multiple Metro sources. This pushes the latest deadline by two months.

The Rs 298-crore line comprises the three stations of Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu (Jindal Nagar) and Madavara (BIEC). While two stations have been completed, some finishing works are still going on at Madavara.

A senior official of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, “System works, which comprise electrical and signalling, are yet to begin. They will need at least a month to be readied. The Third Rail that supplies power to operate the trains needs to be readied.”

Tests need to be carried out and trial runs of the train done for at least 45 days, he added. “Following that, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety will have to give clearance. It could take up to the end of September for launch of operations,” he said. Another official said that minor works at Madavara station would be completed by June-end.

BMRCL Managing Director Maheswar Rao had assured TNIE a few months ago that the launch would happen by July-end. Asked about reasons for the latest delay, another senior official said, “Parliamentary elections and workers leaving definitely had an impact. Work did not take place at the pace we expected.”

This small stretch had encountered more problems than any other Metro route. It had a deadline of August 2019 but encountered numerous issues -- Anchepalya villagers stalling work demanding a Metro station closer to their village, cancellation of contract with Simplex Infrastructure, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises not permitting access for the viadict to pass over its NICE Road and the pandemic.

The line will enormously help public visiting Bangalore International Exhibition Centre which will have a station in its vicinity. Residents of Nelamangala, Makali and Madanayakanahalli, and those entering Bengaluru from Tumakuru could get connected to the heart of the city by boarding a train at the end station Madavara.