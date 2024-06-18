Devbagh: Fisherman finds jellyfish in net, dies after being stung

DEVBAGH(UTTARA KANNADA): A fisherman from Devbagh lost his life when he was stung by a jellyfish. Krishna Kirloskar, a fisherman from Narasimhawada, had ventured into the sea at Devbagh near Karwar. After fishing, when he started gathering his net, he found a jellyfish that was caught in the net.

According to his friends and relatives, Krishna removed the jellyfish from the net and threw it back into the sea. Soon after, he developed severe irritation on the skin and in the eyes. He was rushed to the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences. According to sources, Krishna was brought in a critical condition and put on a ventilator, but still died.

This incident has surprised marine biologists. “It is hard to explain what happened, and which jellyfish stung him, because the jellyfish found here are quite harmless, and the sting might just cause irritation. The uncommon box jellyfish found in tropical waters around Cape Town, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and India and Japan is the deadliest. The incident at Devbagh is probably the first one in the region,” Prof Shivakumar Haragi, Department of Marine Biology, Karnatak University, Dharwad, said.

According to US’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “Box jellyfish, named for their body shape, have tentacles covered in biological booby traps known as ‘nematocysts’- tiny darts loaded with poison. People and animals unfortunate enough to be injected with this poison may experience paralysis, cardiac arrest, and even death, all within a few minutes of being stung.”