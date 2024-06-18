Incomplete civic work leaves road in Cambridge Layout congested

BENGALURU: For over eight months, a crucial stretch of the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Main Road, connecting Cambridge Layout to Indiranagar, has been partially blocked after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) initiated stormwater drain cleaning operations. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage (BWSSB) is also constructing drains and laying new pipelines on the same road.

The road was initially dug up to clear the sewage lines that were blocked due to garbage accumulation, and to connect it to a different sewer. The BWSSB also had to lay down new pipelines, resulting in further delay of fixing the road.

An open manhole in the middle of the road, which is barricaded by the BBMP, has become a risky obstacle for passersby, especially when it rains in the evenings, say residents. “This particular obstacle has led to severe traffic congestion and has become unbearable. It’s a nightmare during rush hour, and it’s risky for kids to navigate,” said a resident.

Shopkeepers in the area reported witnessing clashes between frustrated drivers attempting to manoeuvre the restricted space. “We’ve seen fights break out over who should move first. Often, delivery partners who come to pick online orders, are stuck in traffic for a long time, with no way out,” said a shopkeeper.

A resident also posted on X about a month ago about the issue tagging the BBMP, to which the Palike responded with a promise of taking action soon. However, no significant progress has been made since.

Stormwater Drain (SWD) officials also confirmed that the BBMP has temporarily halted its work due to the monsoon. He promised that the remaining work will be completed once the rain reduces. “Half the work is done, we were forced to stop work due to the rain, as it is dangerous. Once the rain recedes, we will finish the work. We are clearing up the road to relieve the traffic congestion,” said an official.