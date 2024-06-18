Karnataka: BJP condemns assault on TNIE reporter

BENGALURU: BJP leaders condemned the assault on a reporter from The New Indian Express by four miscreants on court premises on Saturday. The Karnataka Union for Working Journalists (KUWJ) too condemned the attack on 23-year-old Rakshith Gowda.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the assault on media personnel at the city court is highly deplorable. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to take the incident seriously and arrest the miscreants.

“The media is the fourth pillar of democracy and the government must not tolerate any attempt to muzzle freedom of the press,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Suresh Kumar too expressed displeasure over the incident and shared it in his social media account.

KUWJ posted on its official ‘X’ account, ‘’The New Indian Express Reporter Rakshith Gowda, who was outside the courtroom where Actor Darshan was produced, has been beaten up by 4 unidentified people. The reason is simple, He is a MEDIA PERSON! KUWJ condemns this incident.’’