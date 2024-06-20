Actor Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi gets restraining order against media

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court on Wednesday passed an injunction order restraining media houses, digital and social media, from printing, publishing and telecasting news or any other information on the personal and family life of Vijayalakshmi Darshan, her husband and actor Darshan Srinivas, or any unauthenticated information or opinion in connection with investigation of the Renukaswamy murder.
The case was registered at Kamakshipalya police station.
Judge Vijay Kumar Rai B passed the injunction order after hearing the suit filed by Vijayalakshmi Darshan, seeking direction to restrain 38 media houses. The order applies to reporters, anchors or any other persons claiming to represent media or social media.
Vijayalakshmi, through senior advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi, assisted by advocate Paritosh Siddapurmath, contended before court that media houses are fabricating information, and with malicious intent trying to show that she and her husband are heading towards separation and do not share a healthy relationship, which deeply hurt them and their son.
Expressing concern over the telecast and publication of “unscrupulous and unverified statements” about her, her husband and their family, Vijayalakshmi stated that defamatory statements, reports, images or videos irretrievably damage their reputation and negatively influence the public against them. After registration of the FIR, channels are throwing negative light on her husband’s character, and debates have resulted in sensational national news and created a lot of uproar, she claimed.
It was alleged that news channels, despite being aware that investigation is under way and charges against her husband are yet to be proved or concluded, targeted him by deliberately distorting facts and creating their own narrative of police investigation, and creating hatred towards her husband. This is nothing but a ‘media trial’ where her husband has been projected as a murderer though investigation is at a preliminary stage, she claimed. She also alleged that news channels, under the guise of fair journalism, are interfering with investigation by conducting interviews and taking the opinion of the public to improve their Television Rating Points (TRP), she alleged.