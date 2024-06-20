Actor Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi gets restraining order against media

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court on Wednesday passed an injunction order restraining media houses, digital and social media, from printing, publishing and telecasting news or any other information on the personal and family life of Vijayalakshmi Darshan, her husband and actor Darshan Srinivas, or any unauthenticated information or opinion in connection with investigation of the Renukaswamy murder.

The case was registered at Kamakshipalya police station.

Judge Vijay Kumar Rai B passed the injunction order after hearing the suit filed by Vijayalakshmi Darshan, seeking direction to restrain 38 media houses. The order applies to reporters, anchors or any other persons claiming to represent media or social media.

Vijayalakshmi, through senior advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi, assisted by advocate Paritosh Siddapurmath, contended before court that media houses are fabricating information, and with malicious intent trying to show that she and her husband are heading towards separation and do not share a healthy relationship, which deeply hurt them and their son.