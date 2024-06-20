Karnataka aiming for 15-16% industrial growth, says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Karnataka has taken a proactive approach when it comes to policymaking and that the state’s Industrial Policy offers best-in-class incentives to attract investors globally.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of Global Investors Meet 2025, which will be held from February 12-14 at Bangalore Palace, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is a premier destination for global investments, being the second-highest recipient of FDI inflows in India, at 22%, in the last 5 years cumulatively.

“Over the last 10 years, industries in Karnataka have experienced a growth rate of 9.3%. Going forward, our aim is to achieve an industrial growth rate of 15-16% annually to reach $1-trillion GDP by 2032,” he said.

Over 5,000 senior delegates and over 100 speakers will participate in the GIM 2025, and the theme for this edition will be ‘Reimagining Growth’. This year, more than 30 technical and cultural sessions will be held, focusing on AI, Industry 5.0, Web 3.0 & Blockchain, Smart Computing and Cybersecurity, among others.

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil launched SME Connect ‘25, a platform aimed at enabling and expanding business opportunities for SMEs. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries, said that 41% of employment comes from SMEs, which are the backbone of the country. She said this edition will also focus on clean mobility and Carbon Capture Technology.