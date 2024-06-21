Ajeet Bharti case: BJP slams govt for arrest bid

BENGALURU: Following an alleged attempt of the city police to arrest journalist and YouTuber Ajeet Bharti in Noida, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra criticised the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

High Grounds police had, on June 15, registered a case against Bharti for allegedly making false claims on social media that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was planning to resurrect the Babri Masjid in place of the Ram Temple.

Amidst a buzz that police had reached Noida to arrest Bharti, the latter took to X on Thursday, stating, “Noida police swung into action as soon as I informed them. The work that could have been done by an e-mail, three cops were sent to do that.”

High Grounds police said, “We have served notice to Bharti to appear before the police. He has not been arrested.”

Vijayendra stated on X, “The @INCKarnataka government’s attempt to arrest @ajeetbharti for whimsical reasons is purely dictatorial. @BJP4Karnataka will stand solidly with @ajeetbharti and provide all the support needed to fight this case.”