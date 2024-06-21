Ex-Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Former Indian cricketer David Jude Johnson reportedly died after he fell off the balcony of his fourth floor apartment at Kothanur in the city on Thursday around 10.30 am.

He was 52. Johnson was living with his family at SLV Paradise Apartment in Kanakashri Layout. His wife is said to have told police that Johnson slipped and fell off the balcony. However, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

According to police, Johnson was dealing with alcohol-related issues and had joined a de-addiction centre in the city a few months ago.

The former Indian pacer was admitted to a private hospital in Ashoknagar last week for a stomach-related illness and was discharged three days ago.

Johnson is suspected to have slipped into depression due to prolonged illness.

Kothanur police have registered a case of suspicious death. Further investigations are on.

Johnson hailed from Arsikere in Hassan district. A right-arm pacer, Johnson played two test matches for India in 1996. He played against Australia in New Delhi and South Africa in Durban. He was the main pace bowler of Karnataka’s Ranji team. He also played for Belagavi Panthers in Karnataka Premier League.

Many cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble, mourned the death of Johnson.