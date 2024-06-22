Police did no wrong, will issue notice to Ajeet Bharti, says Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said that Karnataka police who went in mufti to Uttara Pradesh to arrest YouTuber Ajeet Bharti should have informed the local police. He said that sometimes such confusion happens, and Karnataka police did no wrong on their part.

Karnataka police, who had booked Ajeet Bharti in Bengaluru for allegedly making controversial comments against Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, went to his residence without informing the local police.

When asked, Parameshwara said Karnataka police should have informed local police earlier, but did so after they reached Uttar Pradesh. Police there told Karnataka police to issue notice, and not to arrest Bharti without a warrant. “Our police will now issue notice and he (Ajeet Bharti) has to appear here. If he doesn’t respond, a warrant will be issued to arrest him,” he said.

Soon after, Bharti posted about Karnataka police on social media, and BJP leaders, including those from Karnataka, slammed the state government for sending police to arrest him. They pointed out when many murder and assault cases are happening, it is ridiculous to send police to arrest Bharti.

Cabinet reshuffle on cards?

When asked if there would be a cabinet reshuffle keeping in mind ministers whose constituencies have done badly in the Lok Sabha polls, Parameshwara said the party high command would take a decision.

He said in Karnataka, the Congress hoped to win 15 seats and this message was conveyed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to the central leaders, but the result was different. “In spite of having a Congress government in the state, the number of seats is low. A fact-finding committee will analyse what happened, based on which the high command will decide,” he said.