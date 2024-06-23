KSDC helps 94 Karnataka youth get jobs in Slovakia

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has implemented its ambitious scheme to help youths from Karnataka get jobs abroad. As part of the scheme, the KSDC has succeeded in providing jobs to 94 youths in Slovakia. They have completed BE, diploma, ITI and other job oriented courses.

The department has taken all the steps, including training to job aspirants as per their qualifications, getting visas, scrutinising documents, food, lodging and other facilities.

After Slovakia has shown interest to recruit 1,500 assembly line operators from Karnataka, Skill Development, Livelihood & Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil had directed the officials to ink an agreement with the External Affairs Ministry. The department invited eligible candidates and started recruitment process and as part of this arrangement, a batch of 94 candidates including 54 ITI and 31 diploma holders were sent to Slovakia, stated a release from the department.

Patil said each candidate would get 970 Euros (Rs 86,000) per month as salary. The KSDC has also facilitated jobs for 37 drivers in Hungary besides working out modalities for welders to get jobs in Mauritius and continuing recruitment process for other technicians and blue collar jobs.

KSDC MD M Kanagavalli said that they are trying to meet the human resources demand from Australia, Japan, Germany, Finland, Norway and other European and Gulf countries.