Work at Kaggadasapura Lake in Karnataka picks up pace, will finish by December

BENGALURU: After two-and-a-half-years of slow work at the 47-acre Kaggadasapura Lake, the lake’s developmental work has finally picked up pace, after completing the de-weeding, de-watering and desilting. Now, the BBMP is working on fencing the reclaimed land, and building a walking track and security room among other works.

This apart, the BWSSB is also constructing a STP of 5 MLD capacity, which would treat the sludge and ensure that there is water in the lake during all seasons.

Talking to TNSE, S Raghu, MLA, CV Raman Nagar said, “Developmental work at the lake is being done in phases, at a cost of Rs 8 crore. By the end of December, all the work will be completed. The residents of this locality will get a New Year’s gift in the form of a completely rejuvenated lake with a walking track.”

Some activists and residents who had come with the MLA to see progress of the work, and the tree plantation drive as part of the World Environment Day, on Saturday, said, “Some people had filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal in 2020, to put a stay on the project. In 2021, the stay was recalled, but the lockdown stunted the progress. From 2022 onwards, the work resumed, and nearly 65 per cent of the work is complete now.”

Executive Engineer Lakes Division, BBMP Nithya J, who is monitoring the developmental work, informed that the progress is being monitored and regular reports are submitted to Special Commissioner (Lakes), Preeti Gehlot.

“There was an encroachment of 2.5 acres. After the survey, 20 private encroachments were found. The palike reclaimed about one acre and has already fenced an area of 22 guntas. The inlet work at Jalakanteshwara Temple entry, Bairasandra entry and Bagmane Teck Park entry, and desilting work has also been completed under Phase 1. In Phase 2, the remaining work will be completed,” Nithya said.