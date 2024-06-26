Karnataka: More buses to ply in peak hours for students

BENGALURU: Facing flak following reports of students struggling to get buses to reach their schools and colleges, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has added more buses on routes with high student demand.

The transport utility came under severe criticism after videos went viral of students running behind as well as footboarding crowded buses while risking their lives.

As students are provided bus passes at concessional rates, people and opposition political parties criticised the bus corporation for not providing stops at places where students board buses in large numbers, especially after the launch of the Shakti scheme that offers free travel to women in ordinary buses. Some students even hit the streets in Ramanagara and Mandya to protest against such issues.

Stressing that the bus corporation has taken measures to address the problems faced by students, KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar said, “Last year, students faced problems in getting buses, especially in regions like Tumakuru, Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur.”

Following this, KSRTC identified routes with major complaints from students. “We immediately started addressing them one by one and increased the number of buses operating on such routes, especially during the peak hour when the number of students are high,” Kumar said.

“As of now, we have addressed the bus shortage issue wherever we received the majority of complaints. In the coming months, we will induct more than 500 buses and add 2,000 more crew. Students will not have any trouble from this year as we will add more buses as and when they are delivered to us,” he said.

The bus corporation is not claiming to have addressed all the problems faced by students, Kumar said and added, “With the addition of new colleges and schools, coaching hubs, training institutes, hostels, residential layouts and other infrastructure, there arises a demand for new buses to such routes. We will address them too, based on the demand.”