Hasten projects in four mining-hit districts: Siddaramaiah to officials

BENGALURU: Mining has taken a heavy toll on the infrastructure in four districts of Ballari, Vijayanagara, Chitradurga and Tumakuru and restoration projects should be completed soon, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chairing a progress review meeting of the Karnataka Mines and Environment Restoration Corporation at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

He said that the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation -- Comprehensive Environment plan for Mining Impact Zone has Rs 24,996.30 crore in its kitty to address mining-related issues in these four districts.

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudarshan Reddy is overseeing the restoration projects and 358 such works, involving an expenditure of Rs 7,928.78 crore, have received necessary approvals. Of them, 182 projects have been cleared for execution, 135 tenders called, 47 work orders issued and 23 projects entrusted to various agencies.

He told the officials that a detailed project report should be completed within a week and suggested setting up of project monitoring units in departments for timely and effective implementation of projects. He lambasted secretaries for not preparing the DPR even a year after issuing the instructions.

Former mining minister Halappa Achar wondered how the officials, who have been sitting on the files for over a year, could complete the DPR in a week.