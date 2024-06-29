Karnataka govt looking at setting up two more EMCs

BENGALURU: To upgrade the existing ecosystem to attract investments in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, Karnataka is developing two land parcels, Kochanahalli industrial area in Mysuru district and Kotur-Belur industrial area in Dharwad district for setting up a cluster under the Union government’s modified Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) scheme.

Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that the State Government is looking at setting up two more EMCs in and around Bengaluru. Priyank made a strong appeal to the Centre to fast-track approvals as investors are waiting for the final land allotment.

Ahead of the Union Budget, Priyank met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union IT, Electronics, and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought approvals for the projects in Karnataka.

Karnataka made a strong pitch for establishing a dedicated Central Business District in the state, which will be modelled on the lines of Gujarat’s GIFT City in Ahmedabad.

Priyank highlighted that Karnataka is well-positioned to replicate a similar business hub.

He sought funding support from the Union Government that could be channelised towards galvanising infrastructure upgrades, developing industry-specific skilling programmes and bridging the gap between skill requirements.