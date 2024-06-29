Karnataka HC refuses to stay probe against ex-Hassan BJP MLA Preetham

BENGALURU: Observing that the dignity and life of women are important, the Karnataka HC on Friday refus-ed to stay the probe against former Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda in a case registered against him under the provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act for allegedly circulating pen drives containing explicit videos and photos of a victim of sexual assault.

The court, however, restrained the SIT from arresting or detaining him unless he doesn’t cooperate with the investigation and gave liberty to the investigating agency to recover any material pos-sessed by him if any in need of investigation.

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by Preetham questioning the legality of the registration of cri-me registered by a victim with the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Criminal Investigation Dep-artment. The court is not convinced to stay the ongoing probe which can be done in a normative way and he can be questioned from 7 am to 9 pm by the SIT, he said.

Senior Counsel CV Nagesh appearing for the petiti-oner argued that there are no ingredients to attract the offences invoked against him and the registration of crime itself is bad in law. It is nothing but political witch-hunting and there is a need to put an end to all this, he argued.