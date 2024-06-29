ST Corporation row: BJP stages protests across Karnataka, wants CM to resign

BENGALURU: The BJP staged a protest across Karnataka demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC). BJP members, who made an attempt to lay siege to the deputy commissioner’s office across the state, were detained.

While state BJP president BY Vijayendra staged a protest in Chitradurga, where he was detained, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka led the protest in Kolar. “This is a big scam where money from Karnataka was sent to Telangana for poll expenses. The CM should take moral responsibility and resign. The Stat Government should hand over the case to CBI,” senior BJP leader and MLC CT Ravi, who took part in the protest in Bengaluru, told the media at the BJP office.

Ravi said that the BJP does not trust a probe by the State Government. “People involved in the scam are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Union Bank of India has written demanding a CBI probe... but the State Government is not showing any interest,’’ he said.

He also alleged that the State Government is trying to safeguard former minister B Nagendra, who resigned following the scam. Ravi also said 11 people have been arrested so far, and Rs 14.07 crore has been recovered. “What is the status of the remaining money,” he questioned. Money was transferred to over 700 bank accounts, and there is a need for a complete probe, he said, adding that the case should be referred to the CBI.