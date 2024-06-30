Karnataka govt sets guidelines for prudent financial management in boards, corporations

BENGALURU: Under fire from the Opposition BJP over alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, the State Government has issued a set of guidelines for prudent financial management in state PSUs, boards, corporations, local bodies, universities, and medical colleges.

The circular, issued by Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel, directed the Managing Directors/Chief Executive Officers of boards and corporations and other such entities to “conduct a thorough review of opening and closing balances of all bank accounts, including current accounts, savings accounts, term deposits and any other operational accounts on monthly basis and the pay-outs during the relevant month pertaining to the entities.”

They have also been directed to verify the details of all term deposits, including their principal amounts, maturity dates, interest rates, and interest credited pertaining to the term deposits.

The secretary of the concerned Administrative Department will be responsible for ensuring that the government’s directions are complied by the state PSUs, boards, corporations, and other such entities.

To ensure accountability and prudent management of public funds, it is essential to ensure that all financial assets of the state PSUs, boards, corporations, local bodies, universities, and medical colleges, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, and such other entities that receive funds from the State Government are accurately accounted for and properly managed, the circular stated.