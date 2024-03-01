Congress chooses leaders over legislators in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the state government has appointed Congress leaders as heads of 44 boards and corporations for two years. Earlier, legislators used to be appointed to the posts.

Former Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj has been appointed chairman of BR Ambedkar Development Corporation. Former MLC Srinivas will be chairman of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, Raghunandan Ramanna, chairman, Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Area Development Authority, BH Harish, chairman, Karnataka State Agriculture Produce Processing and Export Corporation, Padmavati, chairman, Women Development Corporation and Sadhu Kokila, chairman, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy.

Former minister HM Revanna has been appointed head of the Guarantee Implementation Committee. The committee chairman will be given the status of a cabinet minister.