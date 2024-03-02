Karnataka: HerShakti to train 500 women in technology

BENGALURU: The JobsForHer Foundation, in collaboration with the Karnataka Digital Economic Mission (KDEM), under its W@W - Women at Work - initiative launched ‘HerShakti’ — an exclusive programme for women in tech in the presence of IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge at the AccelHERate conference powered by HerKey. The programme is a government-industry joint initiative to bring women back to work in the technology sector, fostering gender diversity and inclusion. It aims to upskill 500 women returnees in emerging technologies in the next six months.

The programme will offer courses in AI, ML, Big Data, Cybersecurity, IPA, Blockchain and Cloud Computing powered by companies such as Infosys, Springboard, UiPath and Broadridge. The curriculum is designed to equip women in diverse job roles.

“The government is firmly committed to supporting women in entrepreneurship, skilling, and employment. Through these initiatives like Elevate, Women Elevate, W@W, and the new ‘HerShakti,’ we are providing women with the necessary resources and support to succeed in the IT/BT sector. These efforts not only empower women, but also contribute to the overall growth and diversity of our workforce,” Kharge added.

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of KDEM, and Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO of Herkey, among various other stakeholders were present at the event. The awards on inclusion saw participation from over 300 top companies to celebrate diversity at the workplace.