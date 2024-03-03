Child care full-time job, hubby must pay wife: Karnataka High Court

Terming the husband’s contention that the wife is lazing around and not earning as “preposterous”, the court observed that it is a trite law that merely because the wife is qualified, she is barred from seeking any maintenance. Every case has to be considered on merit. The wife, as homemaker and mother, works indefatigably round the clock. Taking care of children is a full-time job, the court said.

The husband also contended that the wife was not dutiful towards him, and was quarrelsome and that his job was inconsistent.

Terming it misleading and mischievous, the court said the husband is an employee at Canara Bank, working in the cadre of manager, and it was not a job that can be taken away, like pink slips issued by private employers. The court observed that a dutiful mother is on a higher pedestal than a dutiful wife. On the birth of the first child, the woman was asked to leave her job. When the second child was born, the wife completely quit employment to take care of the children.

All was well till the relationship turned sour. Once maintenance was sought, the husband alleged that the wife was not willing to work and earn money, though she was qualified, and wanted to live on maintenance paid by the husband.